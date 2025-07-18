Some Lies Are Good

I don’t think it matters much if I shun these people, and no one who "matters" is likely to.
On July 11, the New York Times Magazine ran a deeply reported piece on how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prolonged the war in Gaza for political reasons. In addition to showing a prime minister so maniacally obsessed with maintaining his own governing coalition, and thereby avoiding jail, that he is willing to kill tens of thousands of Palestinians (and counting), sacrifice the lives of Israeli hostages, and turn his country into an international pariah, the piece serves as another exhibit in the prosecutorial brief against the Biden administration’s handling of the war. U.S. President Joe Biden is portrayed in turns as feckless and cranky, pushing Netanyahu to change course and believing him when he says he will and then getting mad when Netanyahu inevitably doesn’t. Over and over and over and over