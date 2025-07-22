SUMMER FUNDRAISER DAY 2

Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Back in the Blog Era (indulge me, I get a bit nostalgic when I do fundraising for some reason), Professional Democrats mostly weren’t fans, at least for awhile. They didn't like that there was no manager to complain to about coverage. They didn't like that liberal blogs were on the left side of things, even though (or perhaps because) that mostly meant Iraq. They liked to infantilize blogs - silly children on the internet - even though blog readers then were about my age now (average). For years they mostly preferred to dismiss and marginalize instead of figuring out how to work with it.
by Atrios at 13:30