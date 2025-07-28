The agreement calls for EU imports of U.S. energy, which currently are mainly crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), of $250 billion a year for three years."The EU" can neither make these purchases nor force countries/firms within the EU to do so...
This is a delusional level of imports that the EU has virtually no chance of meeting, and one that U.S. producers would also struggle to supply.
Even if the EU did manage somehow to boost its energy imports from the United States to the $250 billion a year mark, it would also prove massively disruptive for energy flows around the rest of the world.
Monday, July 28, 2025
Sure, Donald, Whatever You Say
I assume all the people engaging in "trade deals" with Trump know it's all bullshit he can change tomorrow, so they can just agree to nonsense.
by Atrios at 13:30