In the annals of Donald Trump’s crypto corruption, the $100 million Aqua 1 Foundation deal stands out for more than just its size: There’s very little evidence that Aqua 1 Foundation exists at all. The Aqua 1 website, which was registered on May 28, 2025, contains no information about the company beyond some fintech buzzwords and an e-mail address. The company’s original X account was suspended, as was an account for an apparently affiliated company called BlockRock RWA (“RWA” refers to the practice of creating blockchain tokens for “real world assets”). Searching public databases, including of businesses in the United Arab Emirates, I’ve been unable to find any corporate registration, official filings, or other documents attesting to the existence of World Liberty Financial’s newest and biggest investor.What if we built a fraud system based on fake money and then got Congress to make our fake money real? I anticipate no problems.
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Sure Why Not
At least under the great financial crisis there were some houses, now we've just got fake companies on top of magic beans built on more magic beans.
by Atrios at 11:30