Zohran Mamdani has won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, a new vote count confirmed on Tuesday, cementing his stunning upset of former governor Andrew Cuomo and sending him to the general election.
The Associated Press called the race after the results of the city’s ranked choice voting tabulation were released and showed Mamdani beating Cuomo by 12 percentage points.
Tuesday, July 01, 2025
The Future Of The Democratic Party
When Eric Adams barely squeaked by, all the advanced politics knowers decided - amazingly - that barely winning a heavily contested primary in New York City somehow meant you were just what the nation was looking for in a politician. It didn't make any sense then, but those are the rules now.
by Atrios at 14:30