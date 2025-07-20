The Great Noticing Continues

You can run a one day story, put it on page 17, and never mention it again. Or you can have rolling coverage with a new front pager every day.
These are always choices and the people who run the agenda-setting newspaper understand this.
Ms. Farmer said that when she discussed her concerns with the New York Police Department, then with the F.B.I., she also urged them to take a broader look at the people in Mr. Epstein’s orbit, including Donald J. Trump, then still two decades from being elected president. She repeated that message, she said, when the F.B.I. interviewed her again about Mr. Epstein in 2006.
In interviews this week about what she told the authorities, she said she had no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Mr. Epstein’s associates. But she said she was alarmed by what she saw as Mr. Epstein’s pattern of pursuing girls and young women while building friendships with prominent people, including Mr. Trump and President Bill Clinton.