American father who moved to Russia to avoid LGBTQ+ “indoctrination” for his kids is being sent to the front line against Ukraine despite being assured he would serve in a non-combat role.Derek Huffman, 46, feels he is being “thrown to the wolves” after being told that his job in the military would be as a correspondent or as a welder, his wife, DeAnna, said in a recorded plea for prayers, which has since been removed from her YouTube page.Huffman has no prior military experience, DeAnna said, adding that his limited training was conducted in Russian. She suggested this language barrier has made her husband particularly unprepared for the horrors of combat....“Unfortunately, when you’re taught in a different language, and you don’t understand the language, how are you really getting taught?” she pondered. “You’re not. So, unfortunately, he feels like he’s being thrown to the wolves right now, and he’s kind of having to lean on faith, and that’s what we’re all doing.”
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Two Years Is Long Enough To Learn A Language
It is hard and it takes works and I am very sympathetic to anyone who doesn’t manage, but Americans tend to think both that learning a second language is a wizard skill AND anyone coming to the US should manage it in a few weeks.
by Atrios at 09:30