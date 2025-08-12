Ah, Well, Nevertheless

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently published a post on his personal blog reflecting on AI progress and his predictions for how the technology will impact humanity’s future. “We are now confident we know how to build AGI [artificial general intelligence] as we have traditionally understood it,”Altman wrote. He added that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is beginning to turn its attention to superintelligence.Now.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said artificial general intelligence, or “AGI,” is losing its relevance as a term as rapid advances in the space make it harder to define the concept.The PR for this whole fraud began with a fake panic about being worried they were about to invent God, and here we are now.
Team "it's just spicy Clippy" undefeated.