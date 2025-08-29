In classic Trump fashion, such quick deadlines might help focus people and force them to innovate faster. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has, so far, certified only a dozen third-party service providers to collect and pay duties on international mail. That number will grow soon. Embracing artificial intelligence, including predictive analytics, could help speed packages through customs, no matter their value.That first sentence is amazing, also, too.
Friday, August 29, 2025
Also, Magic Beans
I was going to criticize something else in this WaPo piece, but then I reached the end and found something which we increasingly see in pieces on every topic. Basically, "...and then artificial intelligence will solve everything."
by Atrios at 09:00