Friday, August 22, 2025

America's Worst Governors

Josh Shapiro.
The documents indicate that Shapiro helped steer Penn’s response to concerns over antisemitism, including its spring 2024 encampment, pushed for increased discipline against its main pro-Palestinian student group, and aligned itself as an ally to an on-campus pro-Israel organization. In a moment when President Trump’s effort to reshape higher education is dominating headlines, Shapiro’s foray illustrates a subtler sort of political influence — and the extent to which politicians on both sides of the aisle seek to exact changes at elite campuses.


The same changes, tho.
by Atrios at 11:30