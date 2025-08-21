Thursday, August 21, 2025
But Medicaid Should Exist Only For Her Son
I'm only barely
exaggerating
.
She isn't just some random "proud conservative," but an active movement member, vocally opposing everything good except, it seems, Medicaid for her son and maybe some people just like her and her son.
There is a point, perhaps, to publishing something like this in explicitly conservative outlets. What is the point of putting it in the NYT? Well maybe I answered that.
by
Atrios
at
14:30
