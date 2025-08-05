Senior UCLA and UC leaders, who spoke on background because they were not authorized to discuss legal decisions, said the university has been bracing for this moment for months. The university and individual campuses are under multiple federal investigations into alleged use of race in admissions, employment discrimination against Jews, and civil rights complaints from Jewish students. At the same time, leaders said, they were hoping the multimillion-dollar settlement with Jewish students would buy them time.
“It backfired,” said one senior administrator at UCLA, reflecting the sense of whiplash felt among many who were interviewed. “Within hours of announcing our settlement, the DOJ was on our back.”
Tuesday, August 05, 2025
But We Made A Deal With President Deals
Do administrators know what they are doing and are actually just on board with what Trump is doing? Or are they stupid people who keep the wallet inspector occupied full time? The answer really can be both!
by Atrios at 09:00