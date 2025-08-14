But What About In The Morning Joseph Green Room

There's this weird idea that if Trump's popularity plunges enough then... something... will happen. I'm not sure what people expect, but whatever it is: no it won't.
Six months into his second term, public evaluations of President Donald Trump’s job performance have grown more negative. His job approval stands at 38% (60% disapprove), and fewer Americans now attribute several positive personal characteristics to him than did so during the campaign.
When W. became unpopular - and he became very unpopular - the press tended to frame stories around his comeback. The light at the end of the tunnel was always just around the corner. Or something. Much like the Iraq war.
Certainly don't expect the press to treat him any differently. Don't expect Republicans to behave any differently, except maybe a few of them after Labor Day 2026.
At best it will embolden Democrats to be as emboldened as they should be already. But they still have to "do politics."