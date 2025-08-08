Dead As The Dojo

Elon regularly has some dumb idea and announces it to the world as if it will happen. "Make computer more super, the superist."
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ordered its Dojo supercomputer project to be disbanded after the project’s leader and most of its employees left to join another AI project. The news marked a major setback to the automaker’s efforts to develop its own in-house developed supercomputer to train AI models for self-driving cars. And it signaled yet another blow to Tesla’s ongoing efforts to retain its top talent.