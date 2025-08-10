Sunday, August 10, 2025

Dissolve The People

Democratic politicians seem to have lost the skill of dealing with their left flank. You can "Sister Souljah" them, telling them to fuck off, or you can "triangulate" (The Clinton, harsh and mild versions, respectively). You can hint that you secretly agree with them, but, well, these things are tough (The Obama). You can even agree with them (haha).

These are all possibilities, but you have to do all of them with a bit of finesse. Going Lebowski on them is not going to work very well. If you're likely running for president, you'd better figure this one out! It's going to be a long couple of years! Trying to put it all on Donald is not going to convince anybody who cares.
by Atrios at 09:30