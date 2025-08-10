Dissolve The People

These are all possibilities, but you have to do all of them with a bit of finesse. Going Lebowski on them is not going to work very well.
If you're likely running for president, you'd better figure this one out! It's going to be a long couple of years! Trying to put it all on Donald is not going to convince anybody who cares.
Voter in Iowa asks Gallego if he & Democrats will support those advocating for Palestinians.— Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) August 9, 2025
Gallego says “The people of Gaza are in this situation because Donald Trump is President.”
Voters point out Biden was president too.
Gallego: “Whatever, hey this is your opinion dude.” https://t.co/8Hwrc8cpuD pic.twitter.com/kG5VoRbUGX