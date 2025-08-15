US President Donald Trump said he believes Vladimir Putin wants to make peace in Ukraine, and that the Russian president will not “mess around” at their summit today in Alaska.
“We’re gonna find out where everybody stands. And I’ll know within the first two minutes, three minutes, four minutes or five minutes… whether or not we’re going to have a good meeting or a bad,” Trump told reporters in the White House on Thursday.
“And if it’s a bad meeting, it’ll end very quickly. And if it’s a good meeting, we’re going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future,” he warned.
Don't Mess With Rectus
Much about the appeal of Trump - and Trumpers generally - confuses me. One aspect of it is the endless tough guy posing.
by Atrios at 10:30