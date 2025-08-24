Name an undesirable trait a person might have, and this book will demonstrate Andrew having it. He is, supposedly, in addition to being a sex offender, cruel, easily enraged, stupid, boring, naive, attention-seeking, unfunny, childish, arrogant, and out of touch, as well as a misogynist, a liar, a thief, a bully, a pervert, a bad lover, a bad husband, a bad father, a brat as a child, a brat as a teenager, and a brat as an adult. Just when you’re thinking that surely every possible slight has been leveled at the prince, and that there can surely be no greater depth to which your opinion of him can sink, Lownie relates that staff at Buckingham Palace used to have to clear away collections of “soiled tissues” in his bedroom.Don't care about the Royals but I was amused. It's about this book.
Character assassination feels too light a term for what Lownie has done here. Apart from anything else, Andrew’s character has been dead and buried for a while now. This is taking a thousand daggers to a corpse. There is truly no stone left unturned here under which something denigrating to Andrew’s reputation might be found. You come away from reading Entitled convinced that Prince Andrew is not only the most hideous member of the royal family but perhaps even the worst person in the British Isles. There can be no coming back from this for Andrew, no return to public life, no reinstatement of royal duties. I’m not sure how the man will leave the house.
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Entertaining Passages
We don't have enough people writing delightfully vicious things these days.
by Atrios at 09:30