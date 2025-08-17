Everything Is A Distraction

What's your reaction to what we've seen so far in in DC?
Hakeem Jeffries: I mean the Washington DC situation is a unlawful power grab uh that is in part designed we believe as a distraction uh but a distraction of course that we've got to take seriously uh because it violates the autonomy the home rule statutes of the District of Columbia. I think the DC attorney general uh issued a strong letter making it clear that in his view in the assessment of the authorities in the District of Columbia uh whoever Donald Trump seeks to install allegedly to run the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington DC has no authority and that they should continue uh to take direction solely from the police chief of the Metropolitan police department in Washington DC. I thought that was a strongly worded letter. He cited a lot of statutory provisions. I think the attorney general was exactly right.The problem is a techincal violation of the rules, not the armed unaccountable thugs harassing people.