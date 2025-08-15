A highly anticipated White House report on the health of American children would stop short of proposing direct restrictions on ultraprocessed foods and pesticides that the health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has called major threats, according to a draft of the document that was reviewed by The New York Times.
The report, if adopted, would be good news for the food and agriculture industries, which feared far more restrictive proposals than the ones outlined in the draft. Through his “Make America Healthy Again” movement, Mr. Kennedy has sought to overhaul the nation’s diet by pushing those industries to make major changes.
Friday, August 15, 2025
Fell For It Again
A nice, left-leaning, pretty up-on-things guy I know would say things like, "Well, at least RFKjr will get the pesticides out of the food supply." NO! NO HE WON'T! HE WAS NEVER GOING TO DO THAT!
by Atrios at 13:30