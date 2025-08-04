New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) vowed Monday to explore “every option” to redraw the state’s congressional maps in response to Texas’s midcycle redistricting push.
“There’s a phrase, ‘You have to fight fire with fire.’ That is a true statement of how we’re feeling right now,” Hochul told reporters alongside New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) and several Texas Democrats.
“And as I’ve said, another overused but applicable phrase, ‘All’s fair in love and war.’ That’s why I’m exploring with our leaders every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible,” she continued, noting state legislative leaders were “on board.”
Monday, August 04, 2025
Go, Kathy, Go
She isn't always Good, but she can be appropriately aggressive at times.
by Atrios at 13:30