It Is 2006 And Dems Are Running CopsTroopsSpooks It Is 2026 And Dems Are Running

The Democratic Party is turning to an unusually large crop of military veterans in an effort to flip the House in 2026, recruiting and promoting veterans in some of the top battleground districts in a reprisal of a strategy that helped deliver the House in 2018 during President Trump’s first term.Oh wait they're doing it EXTRA HARD this time.
But this time the push for veterans is being embraced to a greater extent by a party establishment keenly aware of the urgent need for Democratic challengers to create distance from a national party brand that remains deeply unpopular.Bring on the Alpha Energy! Hopefully they all have powerpoint presentations.
“We can’t just have people who seem like tired old Democrats,” said Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts and a former Marine who has been involved in recruiting veteran candidates in recent years. “It’s a cycle when people are very frustrated with the Democratic Party — including Democrats.”
I'm sure some of these people will be very nice, but are CopsTroopsSpooks really what the electorate is crying out for right now?
Reporting for duty.