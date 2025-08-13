Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday endorsed a Senate push to block U.S. arms sales to Israel, calling it “the right kind of message” to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the humanitarian crisis and reports of starvation in Gaza.
“It’s the right kind of message, which is that Israel needs to make sure that the food assistance that ought to go to innocent Palestinians arrives there,” Pritzker said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “And they should do everything in their power to prevent the starvation that I think we’ve all seen.”
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Mininum
I don't think Governor Big Rich Oaf is perfect on this issue, but he's better than the leadership in Congress, who are awful and full of shit about it.
by Atrios at 14:30