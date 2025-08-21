OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Concedes GPT-5 Was a Misfire, Bets on GPT-6
One lesson from GPT-5’s launch is that people form emotional ties with AI, he noted. Some users described the new model as colder, more mechanical, and less supportive than its predecessor. After GPT-4o was deprecated, some Reddit users even said the upgrade “killed” their AI companions.
Despite the outcry on subreddits like r/MyBoyfriendisAI, r/AISoulmates, and r/AIRelationships, Altman estimated that fewer than 1% of ChatGPT users have “unhealthy relationships” with the bot but said the company is paying close attention.
Next Year's Horny Chatbot Will Be Great, I Promise
This is what we are betting the entire economy on.
by Atrios at 11:30