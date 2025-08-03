Key issues — particularly nontariff barriers affecting agricultural goods, digital services and other sectors — remain vague and unresolved. Experts warn that the Trump administration is likely to push Korea for further concessions on these fronts, including contentious areas such as online platform regulations and export controls on sensitive technologies.I remember a debate about whether "country of origin" labeling should be allowed because letting people know where the goods (food especially) came from was a... nontariff barrier!
Sunday, August 03, 2025
Nontariff Barriers
An amusing thing about "nontariff barriers" is that once you start looking for them, you find them everywhere. Different regulations? A nontariff barrier! Lower taxes? A nontariff barrier? Higher taxes? A nontariff barrier!? The government builds a rail link to their port? Nontariff barrier! Universal health care? Nontariff barrier!
by Atrios at 11:30