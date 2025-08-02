For awhile, Europe was especially strict with their data protection laws, with companies genuinely scared of crossing them, and now - lol, whatever.
Google is indexing conversations with ChatGPT that users have sent to friends, families, or colleagues—turning private exchanges intended for small groups into search results visible to millions.
A basic Google site search using part of the link created when someone proactively clicks “Share” on ChatGPT can uncover conversations where people reveal deeply personal details, including struggles with addiction, experiences of physical abuse, or serious mental health issues—sometimes even fears that AI models are spying on them. While the users’ identities aren’t shown by ChatGPT, some potentially identify themselves by sharing highly specific personal information during the chats.
In case it isn't 100% clear here, "share" doesn't mean share with the public, it means "text a link to a friend, or even yourself." Or so people think.