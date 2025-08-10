Rep. Cory Mills (R-Florida) has faced a battery of controversies during his short time on Capitol Hill.
In February, police investigated him for allegedly assaulting a woman in his D.C. apartment. In July, his landlord sought his eviction from that apartment, a $20,000-a-month luxury penthouse near the Wharf. And the Office of Congressional Conduct has recommended the House Ethics Committee review allegations that he benefited from federal weapons contracts while in office.
Now, Mills has been hit with new allegations: Lindsey Langston, the reigning Miss United States, has accused the Republican lawmaker of threatening to share sexually explicit photos and videos of her and threatening violence against her future boyfriends.
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Sure Why Not
It would probably scare moderate voters, who love revenge porn threats, if Dems condemn this.
by Atrios at 13:30