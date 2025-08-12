Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Sure Why Not

Men are weird.
A new report claims Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has already set his sights on the next Bond girl: His new wife, Lauren Sánchez.

The pair recently married in June in a star-studded Venetian wedding but it looks like Bezos wants to make it official on the silver screen as well by casting her in Amazon MGM’s upcoming James Bond reboot. A new report claims Bezos has become “obsessed” with the idea of casting her in a major role.

“He’s obsessed,” said a Hollywood insider, per Rob Shuter’s newsletter. “This isn’t just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period.”
(I don't even care if this is true. It's funny.)
by Atrios at 14:30