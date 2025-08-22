Lefty plans are always portrayed as absurd communism (Mamdani's plan to open 5 pilot city-run grocery stores has caused everyone to lose their shit), but Trump's crew are going to do this, which they can't and wouldn't make any sense if they could.
Millions of Americans might soon have mail from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The health secretary—who fiercely opposes industrial, ultraprocessed foods—now wants to send people care packages full of farm-fresh alternatives. They will be called “MAHA boxes.”
If you read the whole article (you can access it through your favorite paywall-bypassing system if you are so inclined), it touches on reasons this is absurd, but also says it's good, actually, and will happen!
MAHA boxes are likely to come in some form or another. Some of the packages might end up in the trash. Lots of people, and especially kids, do not enjoy eating carrots and kale. Just 10 percent of U.S. adults are estimated to hit their daily recommended portion of vegetables. But if done correctly, MAHA boxes could do some real good.
Yes mailing boxes of food to millions of households is going to happen and could be good. I am very smart.
All coverage of RFKjr is like this. "Yes people should eat more healthily, so here is my fantasy RFKjr who will make that happen. I am not a crank, and neither is he. Establishing an insane logistical system is something he definitely has the smarts to do, especially when they are cutting budgets and staff."