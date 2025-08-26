Taking The Lead

If federal elected Dems don't take the lead in opposing Trump's military occupation of cities, masked kidnappings, and other authoritarian actions, then that activism will happen elsewhere, and in ways they have less control over. I don't think that's what they want, as still, in the year of our Gritty 2025, they are unable to not take the bait in somehow being responsible for things random people do and say. Even made up things!
Someone's going to be shouting "abolish ICE" and "defund the police" and even "worse" and they can't stop that!
I guarantee the response to this will be something like, "This is a despicable act, HOWEVER" and that is not going to help you! You took Trump's side even though you think you didn't!