That Was Quick

Back to focusing on his greatest innovation: cartoon legs.
Some A.I. executives are expected to leave, the people said. Meta is also looking at downsizing the A.I. division overall — which could include eliminating roles or moving employees to other parts of the company — because it has grown to thousands of people in recent years, the people said. Discussions remain fluid and no final decisions have been made on the downsizing, they said.
A bunch of people playing Tetris all day, hoping the boss doesn't figure it out.