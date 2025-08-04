Monday, August 04, 2025

The Law

It isn't the most viscerally upsetting thing, but Trump just making up tariffs daily is actually one of the clearer "against the law and constitution" things he's doing.

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China has approved 183 new Brazilian coffee companies to export products to the Chinese market, according to a social media post of the Chinese embassy in Brazil on Saturday.

The measure, a boon to local exporters after the United States government's announcement of steep tariffs on Brazilian coffee and other products, took effect on July 30.

I don't think much of any of our Great Game strategies, but for people who have spent the last couple of decades worrying about the China Threat (after a decade of reconfiguring the American economy to create that "threat"), this should be concerning!

The smart play for any country is to run right to China. 

