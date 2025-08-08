Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump recently had a phone call featuring shouting by Trump over the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, a report said Thursday. The Prime Minister’s Office on Friday dismissed the story as “complete fake news.”It might even threaten his Nobel Peace Prize!
According to NBC News, which cited unnamed senior US officials, the fiery phone conversation took place on July 28, after Netanyahu said at an event that, despite widespread reports of hunger and starvation in the Strip, “there is no starvation in Gaza.”
Trump publicly responded the next day that he was “not particularly convinced” by Netanyahu’s assurance, saying there was “real starvation” in the Strip and adding: “You can’t fake that.”
Friday, August 08, 2025
The Trump Code
I saw skepticism about this, because what does Trump care about starving children? He probably doesn't, but he does care about anything that he thinks will make him look bad, and he thinks it will make him look bad.
by Atrios at 15:30