Tragedy, Farce...

Not picking on the Texas Dems
- good for them! - but we're just repeating
things now.
The Texas House voted Monday afternoon to track down and arrest more than 50 Democratic lawmakers who were not present when the chamber gaveled in. After the 85-6 vote, House Speaker Dustin Burrows said he would immediately sign civil warrants for each of the legislators, empowering the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms and state troopers to arrest and bring them to the Capitol.
They left to stop the redistricting, in case you weren't aware.