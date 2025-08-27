Trial Balloons

The reason to scream, generally, is that the people whose calls get taken - the people who don't have to scream - are much more likely to think this is good and right.
The title of the post was "115 Dems" for a reason.
The modal belief of House Dems right now is that they lost because of immigration and trans issues, and somehow - despite everything - if they could just go back in time and pass the 2024 immigration bill, then everything would have been fine.
That immigration reform was the top agenda for months, that Biden talked about nothing else, that the Republicans predictably rug pulled it, and that all this accomplished was precisely what critics predicted - ensuring that immigration was a top election issue - has not phased them in the slightest.
Don't focus on immigration, we said. The Republicans will not let this bad bill pass, anyway, we said. It failed and guess who was right - they were!
Trump is doing what is he doing and over a third of House Dems are running with "he is basically right."
115 Dems are not in marginal seats. These are not rogue members trying to win re-election in Trump +4 districts. This is the dominant view of House Dems at the moment. Not universal, but dominant.
We've been getting lectures about everything being a distraction from "kitchen table issues" for months, and this is what they have come up with.
2026 is going to go very badly - for the country, and electorally - unless we scream at these people and get many of them out of office in primaries.