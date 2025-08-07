I have absolutely no deep thoughts on - or deep knowledge of - the subject, but occasionally I think about how weird the coverage of Northern Ireland was in the US. News coverage was always basically the British line on the issue, even though for various reasons a nontrivial part of our establishment - including electeds - were basically IRA supporters. Sometimes explicitly!
There was a lot of coverage when I was growing up, but it never made any sense due to that tension.
This post wasn't inspired by anything specific happening at the moment