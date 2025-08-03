After subtracting these massive operational costs—the payments to Mothership, the fees for texting services, the cost of digital ads and list rentals—the final sum delivered to candidates and committees is vanishingly small. My analysis of the network's FEC disbursements reveals that, at most, $11 million of the $678 million raised from individuals has made its way to candidates, campaigns, or the national party committees.
What Happened To Dem Fundraising
I used to be able to say that unlike the Right, the Dem/liberal fundraising machine wasn't just a big scam from top to bottom. At some point that changed. It's bad. As Adam Bonica says, shut it down.
by Atrios at 17:30