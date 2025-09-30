All Grown Up

At a moment when Democrats in Congress are under pressure to oppose President Trump at every turn, a liberal advocacy group that fought his first-term efforts to remake the federal judiciary is back, with the intent to pile on.
The organization, Demand Justice, went dormant at the tail end of the Biden administration. It was revived recently by Josh Orton, whose career in Democratic politics has included working with Senators Russ Feingold and Harry Reid and serving as policy director to the 2020 Bernie Sanders campaign and as a senior aide to Kamala Harris during her vice presidency.
Mr. Orton, 44, intends to use the Demand Justice megaphone to push Democrats to not just oppose Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees, but “demonstrate steadfast opposition to the dismantling and corruption of our legal system, courts and the rule of law,” according to a memo from Mr. Orton to the group’s board of directors.
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
I knew Josh a million years ago. I think he was about 28 the last time I saw him. We all grow up.
