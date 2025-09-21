As Soon As The Hyperloop Is Done

He'll get serious about this moon shit.
PARIS — NASA safety advisers say they doubt the lunar lander version of SpaceX’s Starship will be ready to support the Artemis 3 mission as planned in 2027.
When Elon bought twitter, and so many people wrote their hagiographical pieces of him, it was quite clear that, sadly, nobody listens to Atrios. Despite Elon's long record, none of the extremely bright pundits were aware of what a lying dumbass he was.
Elon wasn't a niche, obscure subject at the time. Plenty of good journalists had actually been covering his shenanigans - it wasn't just me opining on the blog - and I know some of them were enraged that their colleagues didn't bother to read their reporting on him.
And then the numerous politicians who thought there was any chance DOGE could be anything good.
Some of his worst traits might have been less obvious, but that he was complete dumbass and not the "real life Tony Stark" was clear.
Who are the marks?