China has hacked into American power grids and companies for decades, stealing sensitive files and intellectual property such as chip designs as it seeks to gain an edge over the United States.I suspect a decent chunk of powerful people are regularly being blackmailed by foreign powers, but we've hit the "what can you do" point of that.
But a sweeping cyberattack by a group known as Salt Typhoon is China’s most ambitious yet, experts and officials have concluded after a year of investigating it. It targeted more than 80 countries and may have stolen information from nearly every American, officials said. They see it as evidence that China’s capabilities rival those of the United States and its allies.
Thursday, September 04, 2025
At Least They Fake Banned Tik Tok
I wonder if any country was too stupid to have data sniffers (I have no idea if this is a good technical term) around the White House when they were sending everything through Starlink.
