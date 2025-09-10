Progressives are trying to entice New York City Comptroller Brad Lander into a Democratic congressional primary with a poll that shows him leading Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y. — if he runs.
Given a choice between Goldman and Lander, the comptroller leads the incumbent congressman by 19 points — with 52% supporting Lander and 33% backing Goldman. Demand Progress Action, a separate progressive group, commissioned the poll. Data for Progress was one of the first pollsters to identify Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s surge in the June New York City mayoral primary.
Do It, Brad
I expect he won't (not that I would know), but Goldman really sucks.
by Atrios at 14:30