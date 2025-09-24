Hundreds of federal employees who lost their jobs in Elon Musk’s cost-cutting blitz are being asked to return to work.Heckuva job to everyone who did, or pretended to, take Elon seriously.
The General Services Administration has given the employees — who managed government workspaces — until the end of the week to accept or decline reinstatement, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.
Those who accept must report for duty on October 6 after what amounts to a seven-month paid vacation, during which time the GSA in some cases racked up high costs — passed along to taxpayers — to stay in dozens of properties whose leases it had slated for termination or were allowed to expire.
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Heckuva Job, Elon
Though stealing all the data was the real mission, I suspect.
by Atrios at 14:30