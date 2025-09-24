Inflicting Pain

Years ago I was chatting to a Big Donor about Dems/media issues (I was not attempting to solicit donations for myself). I tried to communicate that very few journalists respond to accurate, good faith criticism, and that the only thing that most of them respond to is a hurricane of bad publicity and pain.
This is certainly true insitutionally. There are good people at the New York Times, for example, but the institutional line is that it is inerrant.
My assertion was humored (with hindsight I see more clearly how often I was humored, back in those days) but not appreciated. Surely those fine people with fancy jobs and good pedigress aren't like that?
How is my take holding up these days?