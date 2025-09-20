Saturday, September 20, 2025

It's Always 2003 To These Fucking People

I don't claim that Democrats will win a Senate seate in Missouri (for example) by being pro-choice (oops fixed, had written anti-abortion), but abortion is more popular than Democrats in Republican states. Running against it won't help! It will hurt! Being mealy-mouthed just makes you seem like a loser who doesn't believe in anything! Which, I guess, is why mealy-mouthed losers love it!

And it isn't new! Dems run anti-choice and wishywishy-on-abortion candidates all the time!

All they are doing there is their favorite thing - lecturing the left on how it's big boy grownup politics to be horrible at politics. It's just trolling!

Neera runs the premier Dem think tank, which includes genocide architect Anthony Blinken on its board!
by Atrios at 09:30