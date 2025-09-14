Sunday, September 14, 2025

"New Visa Category"

We pinky swear this one gives you the right to do things we said you could do with the other visa category, and our extremely well-trained ICE agents will totally respect this.

A top U.S. diplomat expressed regret on Sunday over an immigration raid in the state of Georgia that detained hundreds of South Korean workers and proposed making the event a turning point to strengthen bilateral relations, South Korea said.

In a meeting in Seoul, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo urged Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to push forward bilateral discussions on follow-up measures, including a new visa category, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

