Pedophile DemonRats And Big Pharma Are Suppressing The Medbed Technology

I was never a full Qanonologist and I never heard about medbeds before, but apparently they're the secret technology that is going to be installed in hospitals everywhere and we will all be cured of everything for free. Good news for my plantar fasciitis!
Anyhoo... [ post taken down now, i'll link to someone who posted some pictures when I get a chance ]A fun challenge for reporters, at least! "Some experts say medbed technology is unlikely to be ready any time soon" might be a line in a Peter Baker article soon.
I am very glad that My President will soon have his very visible and likely fatal medical conditions cured!
I like that the company in the first link is called "Tesla BioHealing." Piggybacking on Elon!
...adding, the video is all AI, that Trump posted is real.
...oh well, post deleted now. It was funny while it lasted!