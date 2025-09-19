Friday, September 19, 2025

Rich People Have More To Lose

Jimmy Kimmel might lose his $16 million annual salary, and Khalil made a grad student stipend (I assume), so who really has more to lose here?
This view is why Klein is sucking up to right wingers. Why everyone is. They believe that if you have further to fall, you have more to lose, instead of, at worst, you can just retire and drink wine in Italy all day and things will be okay.

It is enraging watching nobodies try to stop ICE deportations while these fuckers imagine they are the ones who are threatened.

(This about Smith, not Kimmel. We don't really know how he is reacting/going to react.)

Corollary: the lives of rich people are much more important, much more valuable.

Just as you can't have An Exchange Of Ideas And Good Faith Arguments with people who believe in racial hierarchies and believe that some people aren't really people, you can't do that with those who think the rich are more valuable than the rest of us.

This is the elite consensus.
by Atrios at 09:00