Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has said the shooting down of Russian drones in Poland overnight was the first time this has happened in Nato territory.
Speaking ahead of an emergency government meeting, Tusk said Polish airspace was violated by a “huge” number of Russian drones.
He says that those which posed a threat were shot down by Polish and Nato pilots.
“This is the first time Russian drones have been shot down over the territory of a Nato country. All our allies are taking the situation very seriously. We have not recorded any casualties,” he says.
He adds that it was probably a “large-scale provocation” by Russia.
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Seems Bad
I guess France might not just be talking shit.
by Atrios at 09:00