Friday, September 12, 2025

"Tactic"

There are inevitably going to be grey areas in something like a B1 (or basic visa waiver entry) visa, and it sounds like some of this was in no way an attempt to abuse the system.
Georgia ICE Raid Netted Workers With Short-Term Business Visas

Last week’s immigration operation at a battery plant highlighted a tactic that companies use to bring in foreign workers to establish new operations.
Lost in most of the discussion is that you can tighten enforcement without violently detaining and shackling people in broad sweeps. "Stop doing that work," fines, and "you have one week to leave the country" would suffice.

A lot of people will "self-deport" if you tell them they have to. That isn't always appropriate, nice, or according to the law as previously understood before Miller's Calvinball, but it is better than locking people up in these conditions.

If your message is: stay out, foreign companies, then you can do what they're doing.
by Atrios at 11:30