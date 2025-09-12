Georgia ICE Raid Netted Workers With Short-Term Business VisasLost in most of the discussion is that you can tighten enforcement without violently detaining and shackling people in broad sweeps. "Stop doing that work," fines, and "you have one week to leave the country" would suffice.
Last week’s immigration operation at a battery plant highlighted a tactic that companies use to bring in foreign workers to establish new operations.
A lot of people will "self-deport" if you tell them they have to. That isn't always appropriate, nice, or according to the law as previously understood before Miller's Calvinball, but it is better than locking people up in these conditions.
If your message is: stay out, foreign companies, then you can do what they're doing.