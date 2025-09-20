The Vibes Economy

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday postponed the release of a key annual report central to future inflation data.I think technocrats think things will fall apart quickly if the data is bad or Fed independence is eroded, and I suspect this not true! But, again, I am not saying it doesn't matter, just that it might not matter in the way they imagine.
Short version: we already have an economy which largely floats on scams. I'm not sure how important accurate and timely inflation data really is!