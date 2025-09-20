Saturday, September 20, 2025

The Vibes Economy

I do think this matters, but we'll see how much it actually matters for The Holy Markets.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday postponed the release of a key annual report central to future inflation data.
I think technocrats think things will fall apart quickly if the data is bad or Fed independence is eroded, and I suspect this not true! But, again, I am not saying it doesn't matter, just that it might not matter in the way they imagine.

Short version: we already have an economy which largely floats on scams. I'm not sure how important accurate and timely inflation data really is!
by Atrios at 13:30