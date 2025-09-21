The Worst Candidate Intake Since 2006

I scream about the Dems, in part, so we can prevent them from doing dumb things before it's too late.
All signs are that the they will follow an updated Rahm Emanuel strategy from 2008, probably recruit a bunch of DHS managers who think that the mission of ICE is incredibly important, but they just need to do it more effectively. Torturing and imprisoning children is bad not because it's wrong, you see, but because it's ineffective.
I'm being hyperbolic (I hope) and hopefully you can yell at me and correctly tell me that I am wrong! I am not right about everything, but I have been here for awhile. When a bunch of the top people start talking about the need to recruit "conservative candidates," I know exactly what they're talking about.
The worst part is the pretense - expressed by Ezra and many others currently, the memo went out - that someone has been stopping them from doing this! That they don't run the "blows up in our face" conservative candidate plan almost every time! Every fucking time there is a mildly contested primary, the DCCC and DSCC line up behind the more conservative candidate, the person they put up in the first place.
(Line up doesn't mean "directly fund," but who the powers that be are backing is always made clear).
They'll say they need to appeal to "conservative rural voters," or whatever, but their efforts to do so will be to parachute in some guy who has worked in finance for 30 years, who had a vacation home in the district once, spouting some talking points from a focus group about how he isn't like those other Democrats.
Our hospital just closed down, sir, what will you do about it? I will make sure trans girls aren't allowed to play in sports and continue to support the bipartisan effort to renew the expanded tax credits for the Affordable Care Act marketplace plans.
They won't actually do the work. They won't actually focus on rural concerns.
They will also yell at you if you suggest genocide is anything but a niche concern of lefty weirdos.